Alchemy Pay Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $165.89 million and $13.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00376768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00072351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.