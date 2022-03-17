Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Alcoa stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

