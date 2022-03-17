Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 719,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

