Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 719,371 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
