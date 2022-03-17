Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,738,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,532,834 shares.The stock last traded at $97.69 and had previously closed at $104.98.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.