Alien Worlds Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104.40 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $88.42 million and approximately $104.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

