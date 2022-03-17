Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.