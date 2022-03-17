Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

TSE ATD traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.02. 1,121,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.60. The stock has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

