Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

TSE ATD traded up C$1.20 on Thursday, reaching C$52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42.

