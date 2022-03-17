Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

TSE:ATD traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$52.02. 1,121,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

