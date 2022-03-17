Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

ALIM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

