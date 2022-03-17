Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

