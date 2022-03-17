Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alkermes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

