Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

BIRD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. Allbirds has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

