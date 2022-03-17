Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,358,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 8,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

