Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CEO Sells $180,907.20 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALLO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

