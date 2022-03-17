Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt Sells 11,469 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

