Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt Sells 11,469 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $38.41.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.