Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 5,169 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

