AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $70,802.82 and approximately $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

