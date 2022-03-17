Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.93.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 539,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

