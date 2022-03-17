Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 4,024 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 575,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,491. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

