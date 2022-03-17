Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 4,024 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 575,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,491. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.49.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
