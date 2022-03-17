Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.28

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $124.32 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036949 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.