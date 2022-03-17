Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,380.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

GOOGL opened at $2,665.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,996.09 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,694.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,807.59.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

