Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

