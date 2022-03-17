Ambac Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,495% compared to the typical volume of 422 put options.

In related news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

