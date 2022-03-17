Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 255.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

