AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,385. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

