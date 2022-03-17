America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $402.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

America First Multifamily Investors’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATAX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

