American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

