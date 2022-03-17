American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

