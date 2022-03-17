American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

