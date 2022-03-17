American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 1.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

