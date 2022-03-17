American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

NYSE AXP opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

