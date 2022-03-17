American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.
NYSE AXP opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
