American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $226.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.
NYSE:AXP opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,638,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
