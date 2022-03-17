American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $226.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

NYSE:AXP opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,638,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

