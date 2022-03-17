American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.97. 6,369,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

