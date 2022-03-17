American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

