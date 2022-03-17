American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 4,987,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

