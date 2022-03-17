American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 191,882 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get American Power Group alerts:

About American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.