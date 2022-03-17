American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 191,882 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)
