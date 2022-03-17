American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.63. 1,902,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.32.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

