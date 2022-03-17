Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAS stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

