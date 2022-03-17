Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.83. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 429,200 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
