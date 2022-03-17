Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 646,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,856. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 714,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 408,459 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

