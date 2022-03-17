AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 367,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.