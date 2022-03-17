Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMPH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 470,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

