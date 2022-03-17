Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.86

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.86 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.86). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.86), with a volume of 90,727 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

