Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.75. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 95,715 shares.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$135.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
