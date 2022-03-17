Analysts Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.37). Biodesix reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biodesix.

Several analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biodesix by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biodesix by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

