Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 971,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,214 shares of company stock worth $4,378,144 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

