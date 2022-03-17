Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the highest is $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

