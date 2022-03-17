Analysts Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report $40.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

