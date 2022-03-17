Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 2,780,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $908.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.96. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

